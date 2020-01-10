Petition launched to improve Sutherland Grange Recycle Site after repeated fly tipping

A petition has been set up by a frustrated Windsor resident who is fed up of fly-tipping at the Sutherland Grange recycling site.

Mark David, from Dedworth Road, set up the petition which calls on the council to install additional lighting and a security camera to deter offenders.

Last year, the Express reported on calls from the West Windsor Residents Association (WWRA) for the centre to be temporarily closed to tackle repeated fly-tipping.

However, Mr David said: “Myself and the people who have signed this petition believe this is the wrong thing to do and that with some investment from the Royal Borough the issues this site currently has can easily be overcome.”

The petition calls for charity bins to be replaced with more recycling bins, improved fencing, regular patrols by community wardens, CCTV and bins being emptied on a more regular basis.

“Taking the above action with installing a camera and lighting would reduce the amount of fly-tipping and therefore also the ongoing cost of running the site overall,” he added.

Cllr John Davey (WWRA, Clewer and Dedworth West) said there would be no issue if the site was being used correctly by residents and said people abuse it.

The petition, which has so far received more than 150 signatures, closes on Wednesday, February 5.

A Royal Borough spokes-man said: “A survey on our website is asking residents for their views on the site. If you have any concerns about Sutherland Grange, please fill in the survey.”

Visit https://www3.rbwm.gov.uk/info/200175/recycling_and_rubbish/1511/sutherland_grange_recycling_site to answer the survey.

To view the petition, visit https://petitions.rbwmgov.uk/SGrangeBins/