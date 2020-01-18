Council encourages army staff to become reservists and cadet instructors

A new approach to encourage existing army staff and ex-forces personnel to become reservists or cadet instructors was discussed at the Windsor Town Forum on Monday.

The council has given enhanced annual leave to army reservists or cadet instructors and softened the recruitment process for ex-forces personnel.

Anyone applying for these roles will now only need to meet the minimum criteria.

Groups around Windsor, including Forces families and the army wives group, will be notified of vacancies.

W During the meeting, Cllr Samantha Rayner revealed that work on the Hostile Vehicles Measures at Castle Hotel, aimed at increasing its security, is due to be completed on Friday, January 24, and to be fully operational by the end of the month.