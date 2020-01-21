Pink Gentleman’s Club submits application to renew venue licence

Pink Gentleman’s Club has submitted an application to the Royal Borough to renew its sexual entertainment venue licence.

The renewal is subject to a 28-day consultation period and there will be no change to the club’s hours or conditions which are 9pm until late, Monday to Saturday.

The club, in Oxford Road East, says it has experienced no problems at the premises and the licence has been issued since 2011.

These licences are required to be renewed annually.

The last day to send representations to the Royal Borough is Thursday, February 6. Visit www3. rbwm.gov.uk/ info/ 200140/licensing_and_ regulation/140/current_licensing_applications/3 to view the application on the Royal Borough website.