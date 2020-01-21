Free pretzels for opening of new shop in Windsor

Free pretzels will be on offer this weekend during the opening of a new shop in Windsor.

Auntie Anne’s is launching in Peascod Street on Saturday with the shop set to offer a range of sweet and savoury doughy snacks.

The company was founded in Pennsylvania in 1988 by ‘Auntie’ Anne and her husband Jonas Beiler and now has more than 2,000 stores across the globe, including 40 in the UK and Ireland.

As well as pretzels, the shop will sell pizza, artisan ice cream and milkshakes along with homemade lemonade and coffee.

To mark the opening, free pretzels are on offer from noon to 2pm on Saturday.

Anthony Baker, senior retail operations manager, said: “We are very excited to be bringing the world’s best pretzels to Windsor.

“We look forward to giving locals and visitors a warm welcome and serving them our freshly baked pretzels when we open this month.”