Council apologies after Christmas trees are not collected

The council has apologised after some residents waited almost three weeks to have their old Christmas trees removed.

Opposition councillor Amy Tisi (Lib Dem, Clewer East) drew attention to trees which had not been collected in her ward, writing on Twitter last week: “Has anyone in @RBWM had their Christmas tree collected? These have been out for two weeks now.”

Residents were quick to respond, complaining their recycled trees had not been collected by the council.

Cllr Tisi told the Express: “I’ve had reports of uncollected trees across the town centre, Clewer and Dedworth so it doesn’t seem to be an isolated issue.

“The online form doesn’t have the option to report Christmas trees and some people have had to make multiple phone calls and reports before their tree has been collected.

“The promised service just doesn’t seem to have been delivered.”

The Royal Borough’s green garden waste collection service costs £37 for an annual subscription and empties green wheelie bins once a fortnight. It will accept flowers, plants, grass cuttings, leaves, hedge trimmings, weeds – except Japanese knotweed – small branches and Christmas trees.

A spokesperson from the Royal Borough, said: “We apologise for any delays in collecting your Christmas tree.

“Crews are working hard to clear all trees from residents with a green waste subscription and this will be completed as soon as possible.”

Cllr Tisi told the Express that Christmas trees were still awaiting collection on Tuesday morning.