Little Monkey's Nursery raises more than £2,000 for Thames Hospice

A charity fun day has raised more than £2,000 for Thames Hospice.

Little Monkey’s Nursery in Victoria Street presented the hospice with a £2,088 cheque yesterday (Thursday).

The money was raised during a special event in December which was ‘enjoyed by many families and the local community of Windsor.’

Activities included a tombola, silent auction, raffle, guess the name of the Koala and Monkey alongside numerous stands.

Bracknell Reptiles also attended the charity day where children could get up close to the animals.

Emma Gealy, Little Monkey’s Nursery manager, said: “It was amazing to see such a great turnout of families from the nursery and from the local community in Windsor.

“We are very grateful how everyone got involved and enjoyed the day and we are all honoured to be able to raise money for Thames Hospice as this charity means a lot to us as a nursery.

These opportunities are fantastic for us to showcase our dedicated team and amazing nursery.”