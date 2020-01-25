Windsor Homeless Project on how to help rough sleepers in winter

Rough sleepers are especially vulnerable as the temperature falls during the winter months.

If you see someone in need of help they can be directed to the Windsor Homeless Project, the council offices at York House in Sheet Street or the Windsor Street Angels, which runs a safety hub at the Baptist Church in Victoria Street from 10pm-3am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Nick Roberts, project manager at the Windsor Homeless Project said: “I would suggest taking the time to speak to people on the streets, buy a hot drink or something to eat.

“Sometimes communication can be what it takes to motivate some of our rough sleepers to access the help on offer within the borough.”

Windsor Homeless Project is open Mondays and Fridays from 11am-2:30pm, Tuesdays from 10am-1pm, Wednesdays from 11am-2:30pm and Thursdays from 11am-2pm.

It also provides a hot meal at St Stephen’s Church in Vansittart Road on Saturdays from 12.30pm-2pm.