Family pays tribute to owner of Frasers Hi Fi Video

The family of a man who founded a chain of TV and hi-fi shops have thanked customers for their ‘loyalty and friendships’ following his death just before Christmas.

Ray Fraser, who opened Frasers Hi Fi Video in Dedworth Road in 1982, died following a short illness at the age of 79.

Born in 1940, Ray spent much of his childhood in Windsor where he was educated at the Royal Free. He was a choirboy at Holy Trinity Church and later worked for Dick Tozer at Surplices.

He emigrated to Australia in 1968 but returned to the town in the1980s where he opened his shop which went on to become one of the ‘leading independent hi-fi, video and television retailers in the Thames Valley’.

His family said the shop quickly gained a loyal following as one of the earliest video film rental libraries in the area.

Ray ran the shop with his sons Paul and Mark and found the family business went from strength to strength, expanding to branches in Cippenham, Slough and Wokingham.

The Windsor store closed in 1988.

Paul and Mark said: “Dad had a lot of success in his career working for other companies, especially in Australia.

“We believe the years building up Frasers Hi Fi were the happiest, most fulfilling and enjoyable.

“It was hard work for all of us but experiencing the customer loyalty and friendships we were lucky enough to build and seeing the shops thrive was a great achievement for him.

“Our thanks to all for their custom and support.”

Ray is survived by his wife Kathy, his four children and eight grandchildren.