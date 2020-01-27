Car owners warned after catalytic converter thefts in Windsor area

Car owners have been warned to be on their guard following a spate of catalytic converter thefts in the Windsor area.

Honda Jazz, Toyota Prius and Toyota Auris, and two Lexuses are some of the cars to have been targeted, with seven converters stolen since the middle of last week.

This is according to the town’s neighbourhood alerts, which advise people of minor crimes happening in Windsor and surrounding areas.

Windsor’s Albert Street, Mountbatten Square, Stovell Road and Fountain Gardens, as well as Gainsborough Drive (North Ascot) and Mill Lane (Clewer) are some of the areas to be affected in the past two weeks.

Since the start of January, nine converters have been stolen in Windsor, and five in Ascot.

Catalytic converters reduce emissions from three harmful compounds found in car exhausts. They contain precious metals palladium and rhodium, the prices of which have increased sharply in the past 18 months.

To protect their cars, drivers have been advised to park rearwards against a wall or garage door to make it harder for thieves to jack the rear of the car up and get underneath.

People have also been asked to listen out for thieves – the operation of stealing a converter is known to be loud as the metal exhaust pipe has to be cut through.

Those out and about on the roads should also report any cars with their rears jacked up in a residential location, particularly if they hear a saw or grinder.

PS Ryan Powell, problem solving sergeant for Windsor and Maidenhead, said that police are looking into the incidents.

“We have seen a steady rise in catalytic converters being cut off from Honda Jazz and Toyota Prius models,” he said.

“These cars are targeted due to the positioning of the converter being accessible without the need to jack the vehicle up. Converters can be sold illegally for a small amount of money.

“Thames Valley Police are actively investigating this spike.

“I would remind residents to call us on 999 if you hear any suspicious sounds or see suspicious activity around motor vehicles.

“We would rather attend and find nothing was wrong than later investigate a theft.”