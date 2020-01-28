Windsor International Toy Fair showcases vintage collections

Vintage toys were displayed at Windsor Leisure Centre on Saturday at the International Toy Fair, hosted by Maidenhead Static Model Club.

More than 120 people came to browse a variety of iconic models including Lego, Action Man, Scalextric, tinplate toys, Corgi, Dinky and Matchbox models.

The toy fair was created in the 1970s after a group of toy and model enthusiasts decided to expand their regular get-togethers which were previously hosted at pubs or in their own homes.

“Some of the most popular toys include Lego Star Wars, Action Man and Hot Wheels cars,” said Kevin Bailey, organiser of the toy fair.

“We get mums and dads coming with their children and dads with their sons.”

Toy dealers from France, Italy, Belgium and elsewhere in Europe travel to the fair to showcase their collections.

Visitors took a nostalgic step back in time where they could admire up to 150 stalls featuring classic models and buy items which are not easily found in today’s toy shops.

Maidenhead Static Model Club was established in 1969 and is the oldest toy and model collectors’ club in Britain.

It hosts raffles, annual fish and chips meals, Scalextric nights, themed displays and competitions where members bring models to display, trips to toy factories and abroad.

This year the club is planning a visit to the Brooklands Motor Museum in Surrey.

“We host friendly get-togethers for toy and model collectors to give them something to look forward too,” said Kevin.

“We have guest speakers and keep members up to date on further events which do not make it into the monthly newsletter,” he added.

Club meetings take place in the third week of every month at 8pm at the Gardeners Hall, in St Leonard’s Road, Windsor.