Windsor tractor run to raise money forThames Hospice building

A convoy of bunting-clad tractors will be parading down the Long Walk on Sunday, February 9.

The Royal East Berkshire Agricultural Association (REBAA) will be running its first ever tractor run to raise money for the new Thames Hospice building under construction in Bray.

Tractors of all shapes, sizes and colours will be joining the fleet, from brand new commercial models to old and trusty trundlers covered in bunting.

More than 100 tractors are signed up to take part – 27 of which are proudly displayed on the REBAA website.

Eunice Wilson, who lives in Maidenhead with her husband Robert, will be taking part in the procession.

Robert will be driving his pride and joy, an eye-catching yellow Massey Ferguson (usually red, but vehicles used by the council were yellow).

“The tractor is a 1969 model and was a rusty wreck when purchased,” Eunice said.

“Robert’s been farming all his life. It’s his passion.

“The most exciting thing for the REBAA about this year’s tractor run is the route along the Long Walk. It’s a privilege for all the farmers to drive this prestigious route.

“It will be a sight to see, 100 tractors driving down the Long Walk with the glorious Windsor Castle in the background.”

The route to Windsor is along country roads and over farmland. The tractors will drive past the new Thames Hospice site at Bray.

Interested tractor owners can enter by registering online. The entry fee is £25 per tractor. The organisation encourages all participants to get as much sponsorship as possible.

The route will start at Jade Farm, Winkfield, at 9am and finish at York Club, Windsor Great Park at 11.30am.

Spectators are welcome, but are advised to stick to the Long Walk or the High Street.