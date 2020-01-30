Muddy Dogs Challenge early bird tickets available until Friday

Early bird registration for the Battersea Muddy Dogs Challenge is now open.

Residents can save £10 if they book before midnight on Friday.

Jasmine Monk, senior challenge events officer at Battersea, said: “The Muddy Dog Challenge is back in Old Windsor this year with even more muddy obstacles for humans and dogs to tackle, all in aid of Battersea. We’re looking forward to having even more fun this year.”

Participants can enter solo, or in a team, either with or without a four-legged friend covering a distance of 2.5km or 5km.

“Last year we raised over one million pounds and that’s all thanks to everyone who took part and showed that rescue is their favourite breed,” added Jasmine.

“All the money raised goes back into the care of the thousands of dogs and cats looking for a second chance in life – we couldn’t do what we do without our generous supporters.”

The Muddy Dog Challenge will take place in Windsor Great Park on Saturday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7.

Visit https://muddydog.battersea.org.uk/muddy-dog-challenge-windsor to register.