Windsor Artists Collective exhibition attracts more than 200 people

Art enthusiasts gathered at Windsor Parish Church on Saturday to admire work from members of the Windsor Artists Collective.

The collective was formed four years ago by Jonathan Greenyer as a place for ‘people who knew how to paint to interact with other artists’ and now has 18 members.

More than 200 people attended the art exhibition and took the opportunity to buy original pieces which spanned a variety of artistic styles.

“We are not looking for chocolate box art,” said Jonathan.

“We want people to experiment and push the boundaries.”

The Windsor Artists Collective is a group of amateur artists from Windsor and Maidenhead who ‘want to grow and expand their style.’

Members of the group experiment with a variety of tools and styles including paint, computer graphics, photography, fabric, 3D, line drawings, collage, clay, papier-mâché and one artist who uses wax reminiscent of a method used by the ancient Egyptians.

For members, exhibitions give them the chance to display and potentially sell their work.

“Meeting the public is inspiring,” said Jonathan.

“The final accolade for any artists is for your work to be appreciated,” he added.

The group work with Windsor Festival and are trying to extend the annual Windsor Art Trail which is taking place over a weekend in September this year.

They also designed Christmas cards for the Swan in Clewer.

Windsor Artists Collective will host another exhibition at Windsor Parish Church on Saturday, April 18.