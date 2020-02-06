Eddiespoke Historical Bicycles visits Busy Buttons’ exhibition

Busy Buttons’ ‘the little Great exhibition’ transported residents back in time as they rode penny farthings and velocipedes.

On Saturday, Eddiespoke Historical Bicycles brought a fleet of velocipedes, penny farthings, boneshakers and safety bicycles which young visitors could ride.

Edwin Knight, an avid collector of Victorian bicycles, shared his passion for 19th century transport with visitors at the exhibition.

Louella and Lautaro Fernandez-Lempiäinen are founders of Busy Buttons.

Louella said: “Edwin Knight’s enthusiasm was contagious and he had the audience engaged in discovering the evolution of bicycles, types and heights of wheels, varying handles and the beginnings of the foldable bicycles.”

‘The little Great exhibition’ included a display of commemorative Victorian arches, interactive workshops for schoolchildren, valuable contributions from partnering organisations like the Royal Collection Trust learning team at Windsor Castle, The Windsor and Royal Borough Museum, The Household Cavalry Museum and Davinder Toor’s Sikh Art Collection.

The exhibition will return later this year, email contactbusybuttons@gmail.com to get involved.