New Look and Topshop latest stores to close in Windsor

The town centre has taken another hit with Topshop and New Look in Windsor Yards both set to close in the next few weeks.

The planned closures come less than a month after Lakeland, also in Windsor Yards, shut its doors after 14 years.

A spokeswoman from Topshop said: “The Topshop Windsor store will cease trading on March 4 and we have endeavoured to offer current staff other employment options within the Arcadia Group.

“Our customers can still visit the nearby Topshop-Topman Maidenhead store or shop online at Topshop.com and Topman.com.”

New Look will close on Monday, March 9.

Both stores, located near the back entrance of Daniels, have been open since 2007 and are holding final clearance sales.

Robert Gramson, centre manager, said: “The Windsor Yards team is speaking with many retailers with the intention of bringing new names to the town, much like the recent introduction of The White Company.”

Regarding Topshop, he added: “I can confirm that the planned closure of Topshop in the coming weeks will take place following a strategic, national restructure of multiple stores by the brand across the country.”

Cllr Samantha Rayner, cabinet member for Windsor, said: “It’s very sad to see such popular high street shops closing in Windsor.

“High Streets are changing and in Windsor we are seeing this.

“I hope we can continue to attract new shops as we have done recently in the Windsor Station and Windsor Yards.

“Our local businesses are all working hard to keep Windsor vibrant and an attractive place to visit and shop. I hope our local residents by supporting our shops can also help too.”

Mr Gramson added: “Windsor Yards is committed to continue exploring opportunities with both national and independent local retailers to build a broad and ever-evolving retail offering within Windsor, which meets the needs of our customers.”