Homer First School mufti day raises £267 for NSPCC

Pupils and staff turned up at school in fancy dress on the theme of numbers on Monday to raise money for a children’s charity.

Clocks, giant dominoes, and snakes and ladders were among the outfits being worn at Homer First School, which raised £267 for the NSPCC.

“We all had a great day,” said organiser Hannah Lilley, a maths teacher at the Testwood Road school.

“The children came to school in number-themed mufti for a donation of £1, which ranged from football shirts to children dressed as clocks,” she said.

Staff did not let the children have all the fun as they came as a snakes and ladders board game and giant dominoes.

“The children then had a whole day of number- themed activities in their classes with number-themed challenges and making links to other areas of the curriculum,” said Miss Lilley.

“There was a real buzz around the school and the children were really engaged in everything they took part in.”

Pupils were also taught about the work the NSPCC does to protect children from abuse; every time a child is put in touch with its Childline counselling service, it costs £4.

Miss Lilley added: “After school we held a cake sale with yummy treats donated by the parents.

“Some of them had gone to great lengths with their children over the weekend to bake lots of number-themed goodies from domino cookies, number block cupcakes and even a clock face cake.”