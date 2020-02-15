Dedworth Green First School win 'name my gritter' competition

An ‘extremely excited’ group of pupils were visited by the gritter they had named in a competition run by the Royal Borough.

Dedworth Green First School were one of six schools to have a gritter called by a name chosen by the pupils.

“We were contacted by the Royal Borough to name the new gritters for this winter,” said Louise Brown, head teacher at Dedworth Green School.

“We ran a competition in school and the children all thought of some incredible names – it was so tricky to choose a winner.”

The winning name, Usain Salt, was eventually selected and the school was visited by a member of the council who brought along the gritter to teach pupils about how it helps keep people safe during winter.

“The students are incredibly proud that they have named a gritter, and we are all really proud of them too for haiving so many fantastic ideas,” Miss Brown added.