A Yazidi Choir performed at Cumberland Lodge

10:00AM, Sunday 16 February 2020
The Yazidi Choir sang at Cumberland Lodge in Windsor last week.
A Yazidi women’s choir performed a concert at Cumberland Lodge in Windsor Great Park on Thursday last week as part of a national tour.
The group of young singers from the Yazidi community in northern Iraq, whose homeland was taken by the Islamic State, hope the choir will keep their traditions alive.
They formed with the support of the AMAR Foundation, a British education and healthcare charity headed by Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne.
She said: “The choir is one of a number of projects designed to help the mental health of people living for years in the sprawling internally displaced persons camps in northern Iraq.”
The UK tour included performances at Westminster Abbey, Clarence House, the Houses of Parliament, the Bodleian Library and New College Chapel in Oxford.
“It has been a privilege and an inspiration to host these brave young people,” said Edmund Newell, chief executive of Cumberland Lodge.
