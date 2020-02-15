Entry open for Windsor & Eton Flippin’ Pancake Challenge

Time is running out for businesses to sign up for the Windsor & Eton Flippin’ Pancake Challenge.

The deadline for entries is Friday, February 21 with the event due to take place at Windsor Royal Shopping on Shrove Tuesday, February 25.

Competitors are encouraged to don the traditional pancake racing gear of the 15th century housewife including skirts, aprons and headscarves.

Prizes will be dished out for the best-dressed team.

Teams of four will line-up from 10.30am to race, relay-style, along a 50-metre (165ft) course tossing pancakes as they compete for the coveted shiny frying pan trophy. A special mascot race will also take place which is free to enter.

Email townmanager @rbwm.gov.uk for further details.