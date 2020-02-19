Tributes paid to former Royal Borough mayor Eileen 'Dee' Quick

Councillors have paid tribute to a former Royal Borough mayor who had ‘a huge sense of civic pride’.

Former Clewer East councillor Eileen ‘Dee’ Quick passed away at Thames Hospice after a battle with illness. She was 72.

She had served on the council since 2000, where she represented Clewer East and also had a stint as mayor and deputy mayor.

Her reign as mayor ran from 2015-2016, following in the footsteps of her father Francis Burton – who served as mayor of the Royal Borough in 1961 and then again in 1971.

Former Clewer South councillor Ed Wilson said: “She was a really great ambassador for Windsor and she loved helping people from different walks of life.

“She was very interested in education, and that came through in a lot of her work.”

Eileen was a former teacher at the old Brigidine School in Windsor, and had a spell as lead member for children’s services.

Ed added: “She had a huge sense of civic pride and purpose. She was driven to helping people and make sure that everything she did could help the people of Windsor.

“She had a wonderful, warm sense of humour and was ready with a joke and a smile.”

Cllr Samantha Rayner (Con, Eton and Castle) said: “She was a really wonderful lady who was known and loved by the community.

“I think we will never forget her year as mayor.

“She always had the interests of her community at heart.”

Fellow councillor John Bowden (Con, Eton and Castle) recalled his time as a first-time councillor in the same ward as Dee – Clewer East.

He said: “She was my mentor and taught both my daughters.

“I was aware of her illness but she is a great loss to this community. I learned a lot from her.”