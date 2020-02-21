Development to commence at Sunningdale Park following Government sale

More than 150 new homes and a retirement village are to be built at Sunningdale Park.

The site – home of the former Government Civil Service College – has been sold by the Cabinet Office for about £50million.

It will now be redeveloped to provide 103 apartments for people over 55 and 168 new homes.

Planning permission for the redevelopment of the site in Larch Avenue was granted in October 2018.

The government says the sale is part of its ‘commitment to reduce the size of its estate and generate money for public services’.

The move will see the Grade II listed neo-Georgian building, Northcote House, restored and the surrounding land redeveloped.

Northcote House was sold to the government in 1947 and used as a training centre for civil servants until 2012.

The building has also been used as a conference centre and hotel.

As part of the development of the site, the listed building will be ‘sympathetically restored’ to form the centre of the retirement village with apartments and a restaurant.

The further 168 new homes built in the grounds will include 38 affordable properties and public access will be allowed to 42 acres of green space.

Homes will be built by Surrey-based Berkeley Group and the retirement village by the Audley Group.

Cabinet Office minister, Lord Agnew, said: “This is a concrete example of how reducing the size of the government estate can both generate money for vital public services and provide much needed new homes.”

Berkeley Group chairman, Tony Pidgley, said: “We are delighted to be moving ahead with this project and look forward to working with the Royal Borough and local people to create a fantastic community, alongside a beautiful new 42 acre public park.”