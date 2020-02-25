Cake decorator Debbie Brown shares her skills with Windsor Sugarcraft Guild

A renowned cake decorator shared her skills with residents at a special event on Saturday afternoon.

Debbie Brown who has written a number of books about cake decorating and sugarcraft, took part in the novelty cakes demonstration in Datchet Women’’s Institute Hall, on The Green, Datchet.

Dee Trivedi, events coordinator at Windsor Sugarcraft Guild, part of the British Sugarcraft Guild (BSG), which hosted the event, said: “Each month we either have a hands-on workshop or have an accredited BSG demonstrator come in to teach us how to create flowers, modelling and much more.

“We have been meeting for over 25 years.”

The group aims to create interest in sugarcraft, develop talent, share knowledge and improve standards through regular events and demonstrations.

“It’s a place for like-minded people who are all passionate about cake decorating and sugarcraft,” she added.

The group meets on the third Saturday of every month, except August and December, at the Datchet Women’s Institute Hall, Datchet.