Son praises contributions his father made to Windsor

A campaigner who brought his expertise to projects across Dedworth has died at the age of 82.

John Endacott served as a committee member at the West Windsor Residents Association (WWRA) for more than 40 years and served as the deputy mayor’s consort in 1997.

Born in 1937 in Groesfaen, South Wales, John moved to Windsor in 1970 where he worked as a civil engineer.

He contributed expert research into numerous projects including reducing speed limits in Maidenhead Road, restricting Tesco’s delivery times and opposing Heathrow’s third runway.

John worked in America, Peru, Singapore and Hong Kong but he never lost sight of his Welsh roots, ‘his highlights include queuing up all night to secure a ticket to see his beloved Cardiff City FC in the 2008 FA Cup Final’.

His son Richard Endacott, chairman of the WWRA, said: “My father has been such an inspiration not just to us as his family but also to the wider community. His no-nonsense approach and attention to detail in everything he did motivated so many to get involved, indeed former WWRA chairman Kevin Chapman puts my father’s influence as his primary reason to want to improve the community.

“He approached life with a dry sense of humour and enthusiasm. He will be deeply missed.”

John was married to former councillor Cynthia Rose and was a ‘much loved and respected’ father to Elizabeth, Richard and ‘devoted bampa’ to Seren, Ffion, James and Bethan.

His funeral will be held at Glyntaff, Pontypridd in Wales on Monday at 11.15am.