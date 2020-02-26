Businesses compete in Windsor and Eton Flippin’ Pancake Challenge

Business teams in traditional 15th century housewife attire dashed through the streets in the annual Windsor and Eton Flippin’ Pancake Challenge.

A total of 50 racers and 13 teams took part in the pancake race at Royal Windsor Station on Tuesday.

“We are very proud of our races,” said Windsor, Eton and Ascot town manager Paul Roach. “It is one of the largest pancake races in the region.”

Two teams from the Macdonald Windsor Hotel in the High Street were crowned winners of the pancake challenge.

The 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, based at the Combermere Barracks, took home the silver medal.

This year was the first time soldiers from the barracks joined the race.

“One guy pulled his hamstring without even running,” Paul said about a member of the Welsh Guards team who injured himself at the start-line.

“He hobbled the length of the course holding his hamstring,” added Paul, who said the team still managed to win second place.

The Theatre Royal Flippers ‘thoroughly deserved’ to be awarded the prize for best dressed team as they all sported traditional 15th century costumes.

Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice secured its first win in seven years as the Alexander Devine dolphin won the mascot race.

The challenge raised about £400 which will be split between Alexander Devine, Windsor Homeless Project and More Than a Shelter.