Resident angry as Windsor Great Park increases membership fee

An Eton resident has hit out at Windsor Great Park after a ‘massive’ increase in its membership fee.

Lucy Higginson has been a member of Windsor Great Park for more than five years and currently pays £80 a year for a joint membership which gives her access to The Savill Garden and its car park.

But Lucy said it is a ‘great shame’ the cheapest joint membership fee will now cost £120, which now includes access to all Windsor Great Park car parks.

The 49-year-old, who walks her dog Pepper in the gardens, said she does not need access to multiple car parks.

She said: “The economics now only work for people who are very regular visitors which is not a reality for most families.

“The last 10 years have not been easy financially for anyone even in this region.”

In an email to Windsor Great Park, she added she would not be renewing her membership and will now ‘join the hordes parking on grass verges and walking into Savill Garden in future, though we will now be coming less often’.

However a spokeswoman from Windsor Great Park said it ‘simplified’ its membership in May last year and is now offering card holders better ‘value for money access’.

She added: “Since making these changes, we’ve continued to see huge support for the memberships we offer, with over 10,000 visitors taking up membership for the first time, or renewing their exiting membership, under the new terms, to enjoy the benefits of unlimited access to the park.

“The proceeds raised contribute directly to preserving and enhancing the historic landscape at Windsor, as well as to maintaining and improving our fantastic facilities, which are enjoyed by over six million visitors each year.”