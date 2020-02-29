SITE INDEX

    • Welsh Guards celebrate St David’s Day with special concert and service

    In celebration of its first St David’s Day since its move to Windsor, the Welsh Guards has organised a concert and a church service this weekend – and is inviting the public to attend.

    On Saturday, the Band of the Welsh Guards will perform a St David’s Day concert at the Holy Trinity Garrison Church, Trinity Place, at 7-10pm.

    The event is free, and there will be a retiring collection.

    On Sunday a service led by the Revd Matthew Dietz CF, Chaplain to the 1st Batallion Welsh Guards, will be attended by veterans, alongside the public.

    The service will take place at 10.30am, at Holy Trinity Church.

