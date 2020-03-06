Aldi holds consultation for proposed supermarket in Dedworth

The discount supermarket chain Aldi is holding a consultation about its proposal to bring a ‘much-needed shopping choice’ to the town.

Last year Aldi agreed a deal to buy part of a site occupied by British Garden Centres (formerly Wyevale) in Dedworth Road.

It sits in an area earmarked for 450 new homes under the Borough Local Plan.

The proposals involve a new food store which would deliver up to 40 full and part-time job opportunities.

Proposals include a 1,864 square metre store with 117 parking spaces.

The layout of the site and location of the proposed store have been ‘carefully considered’ to minimise impact of neighbours and the surrounding area.

An Aldi spokesman said: “An Aldi food store on the Dedworth Road would deliver much-needed shopping choice in Windsor as well as permanent employment opportunities for local residents.”

Visit tinyurl.com/ vdxaruf to submit feedback.