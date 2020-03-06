Council money spent on Heathrow legal battle was 'price worth paying’

A councillor said the costs associated with fighting Heathrow’s third runway is ‘a price worth paying’.

Last week the Court of Appeal ruled the government’s decision to back the airport’s expansion was unlawful.

The decision saw campaigners succeed on environmental grounds in a challenge which was led by pressure groups Friends of the Earth and Plan B.

Their case was supported by coalition members, including the Royal Borough, but other challenges brought by the local authorities, including over noise and air quality, did not succeed.

It means the councils involved will still have to pay costs.

Cllr Hilton said £150,000 had been set aside for the overall legal action, but the full amount the council will have to pay is yet to be determined.

The Ascot and Sunninghill councillor said the expense of the challenge was ‘money well spent’ and added: “To protect the people of Windsor, Eton and Ascot from air noise, that is a price worth paying.”

Heathrow has this week re-iterated its intention to appeal to the Supreme Court.

A Heathrow spokesman said: “Last week’s ruling has meant there will be a delay in realising the benefits of Heathrow expansion until the government remedies an eminently fixable issue.”

The spokesman added Heathrow’s appeal was in its ‘early stages’ and more information will be shared in due course.