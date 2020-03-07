Welsh Guards mark St David’s Day with special service

The Welsh Guards celebrated St David’s Day in Windsor for the first time since the regiment moved to the town last year.

The Rev Matthew Dietz, chaplain to the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, conducted a special service at the Holy Trinity Garrison Church.

“The sun was shining for us on St David’s Day,” said Captain William Clarke, an intelligence officer with the battalion.

St David’s Day is celebrated on March 1 every year to honour the patron saint of Wales on the anniversary of his death in 589 AD.

“It is a very special day for us, as over 90 per cent of us are Welsh and it is important to remind ourselves of this,” added Captain Clarke.

During the service, a regimental memorial cross was redirected to its new home at Holy Trinity Church.

The cross was originally erected at Fitzroy Cove, on the Falkland Islands on June 1982, in memory of the 38 Welsh Guardsmen and attached soldiers who died when the RFA Sir Galahad vessel was bombarded.

“It was really humbling to have a cross from the Falklands Islands marking Windsor as the spiritual home for our fallen soldiers,” he added.

The Welsh Guards moved to the Combermere Barracks last summer and were joined by residents and schoolchildren for the St David’s Day celebrations.

They also hosted a special concert on Saturday with a retiring collection in aid of the Welsh Guards Charity and Holy Trinity Church.