Nursery worker convicted of sexual activity with a child

A nursery worker has been found guilty of sexual activity with a child.

Leah Cordice, 20, from the Windsor area, had denied five counts of sexual activity with a child, but at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday she was found guilty on one count by a unanimous jury.

She was cleared of two of the counts, and the jury did not return verdicts on two other counts.

The sexual activity took place when Cordice was aged 17 and the victim was 13.

Cordice gave birth to a baby in 2017, and DNA analysis showed the victim was the father.

The matter was reported to the police in June 2018 and she was arrested on July 9, 2018.

Cordice had claimed the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, raped her on at least five occasions.

The jury dismissed these allegations and came to a verdict that Cordice had sex with the boy on at least five occasions between December 2016 and August 2017.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Charlotte Jack, of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said “The victim in this case has been through a very traumatic time, including the discovery that he had become a father at such a young age.

“He has also had to defend himself against allegations of rape.

“The victim chose to give his evidence in open court and I commend him for his courage in doing so, especially considering the allegations made against him.

“I would like to thank him and his family for their patience and commitment throughout the investigation and trial.”

Cordice will be sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday, April 3.