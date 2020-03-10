SITE INDEX

    • Civic funeral held for former Royal Borough mayor Eileen 'Dee' Quick

    The Royal Borough said goodbye to former mayor Eileen ‘Dee’ Quick this week.

    A civic funeral was held for long-standing Clewer East councillor Mrs Quick yesterday (Monday) at St Stephen and St Agnes Church in Vansittart Road, Windsor.

    Mrs Quick passed away at Thames Hospice last month following a battle with cancer. She was 72.

    Hundreds of people turned out to say farewell, with members of her family – including husband and reverend at the church John Quick – councillors, and current mayor Cllr Sayonara Luxton all paying tribute.

    A reception at Windsor Guildhall followed the service.

    Cllr Luxton, who paid tribute to her friend by reading out Mrs Quick’s eulogy, said: “It was very hard to say goodbye [to Dee].

    “The nice thing was that the councillors from Maidenhead who did not know her were there, which I think was very nice.”

    She added: “I do not think [Dee] would have upset anybody. She was just a different person. I never heard her say anything negative about anybody.”

    Dee had served on the council since 2000, with her reign as Royal Borough mayor running from 2015-2016.

    She followed in the footsteps of her father Francis Burton – who served as mayor in 1961 and 1971.

    Dee was also passionate about education and was a former teacher at the old Brigidine School in Windsor, and had a spell as lead member for children’s services at the council.

