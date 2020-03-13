More than a Shelter to close

A community project which supported rough sleepers during the winter period is looking for funding so it can continue to run next year.

More than a Shelter (MtaS), which is run by Windsor Christian Action, will close its doors tomorrow (Saturday) after providing temporary shelters to hundreds of rough sleepers for the past two months.

Since January MtaS took in an average of eight to 10 guests per night who were supported by more than 200 volunteers.

MtaS co-ordinator Yvonne Conroy said: “I think it’s been a success. It’s a pity we can’t go longer.”

The shelter was open from 5.30pm-8.30am and guests were given an evening meal and breakfast every morning.

Organisers had hoped to open the shelter in December and run it for three months but were unable to secure enough funding.

“Volunteers are more upset about it closing,” said Yvonne.

An average of 17 to 18 volunteers from the community worked at MtaS each night ‘which has been fabulous’.

With the closing of the shelter, Yvonne is recommending rough sleepers and vulnerable people go to the council-owned John West House in Maidenhead which is open from 8pm-8am and contains nine male and four female beds.

Yvonne also suggests people contact the Windsor Homeless Project based at Holy Trinity Garrison Church in Trinity Place which offers hot meals, drinks, clean clothes, toiletries and companionship to guests.

MtaS volunteers will continue to do ‘all we can’ to help vulnerable people in the community with advice and support.

If you are able to support the project so it can open next winter email Morethanashelter@outlook.com