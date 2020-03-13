Bankrupt businessman given 11-year directorship disqualification

A Windsor businessman has been sentenced for gifting £4 million of investments when bankrupt.

Neil Leslie Burns, 57, failed to attend the High Court for his sentencing in February but was handed an 11-year directorship disqualification.

Chief investigator for the insolvency service, Mark Bruce said Mr Burns ‘obstructed our investigations’ throughout their enquiry so they ‘wouldn’t be able to discover what he’d done.’

He added: “Fortunately, our investigators were able to find evidence that showed not only was he an undischarged bankrupt but that Neil Burns had used investors’ funds for his own personal benefit and those he was closely acquainted with.”

Mr Burns was a director of B52 Investments Limited which was charged with holding and managing investments into Snoozebox Holdings Plc, a pop-up hotel company which used recycled shipping containers.

The company fell into liquidation after the directors transferred all of the businesses shares in Snoozebox Holding’s to third parties and family members.

During the enquiry Mr Burns was unable to explain the £3.9 million worth of transactions and the transfer of 6.1 million shares B52 Investments held in Snoozebox Holdings.

Investigators also discovered that Mr Burns had been bankrupt three times, most recently in 2013, but he continued to manage B52 Investments and enter agreements with investors despite being banned from these roles.

Investments to buy vehicles for resale had also been arranged by Mr Burns but £253,000 worth of investments were transferred to connected parties and family members.

“An 11-year disqualification is a significant ban and should serve as a warning to other directors that failing to deliver up the company records will not stop the Insolvency Service carrying out a full and thorough investigation and discovering serious misconduct,” said Mark Bruce.

From March 3, Mr Burns is banned from acting as a director or directly or indirectly becoming involved in managing companies without the permission of the court.