St Edmund's Royal Free School host event for National Careers Week

11:41AM, Monday 16 March 2020
Rev Pete Matthews, Laura Spence and Oscar De Souza (Aerospace engineering) (Ref:132569-1)
An Oscar winner, an aerospace engineer and a church minister were among speakers at a careers day at St Edmund’s Royal Free School last week.
As part of National Careers Week, year eight pupils at the school in Parsonage Lane discussed CVs and interview skills and gleaned tips from professionals working in different industries on Friday, March 6.
Speakers included sound engineer Nina Hartstone, who won an Oscar for her work on the blockbuster movie Bohemian Rhapsody, Rev Pete Matthews from Windsor Fellowship Pastoral Church, Laura Spence, a fashion lecturer at Royal Holloway University, and Oscar De Souza, an aerospace engineer.
Dionne Cheyne, the school’s office manager, said: “All staff shared their previous job roles and the skills they developed on door posters to show pupils that we haven’t always been teachers.”
Comments
Paid Stories
Most read
Top Ten Articles
A patient from Berkshire has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Members of staff at Wexham Park Hospital have tested positive for coronavirus, and the elderly care ward affected has been closed to new admissions for two weeks.