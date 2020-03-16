SITE INDEX

    • St Edmund's Royal Free School host event for National Careers Week

    An Oscar winner, an aerospace engineer and a church minister were among speakers at a careers day at St Edmund’s Royal Free School last week.

    As part of National Careers Week, year eight pupils at the school in Parsonage Lane discussed CVs and interview skills and gleaned tips from professionals working in different industries on Friday, March 6.

    Speakers included sound engineer Nina Hartstone, who won an Oscar for her work on the blockbuster movie Bohemian Rhapsody, Rev Pete Matthews from Windsor Fellowship Pastoral Church, Laura Spence, a fashion lecturer at Royal Holloway University, and Oscar De Souza, an aerospace engineer.

    Dionne Cheyne, the school’s office manager, said: “All staff shared their previous job roles and the skills they developed on door posters to show pupils that we haven’t always been teachers.”

