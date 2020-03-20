Windsor Foodshare struggles for supplies amid coronavirus panic

Shoppers thinking about panic buying have been urged to consider those who rely on the town’s foodbank.

Windsor Foodshare coordinator Sarah Howard said she is expecting circumstances to ‘change significantly every week’ as essential items become harder to come by.

She said: “We have not been able to stock up on our supplies.”

Windsor Foodshare have explored ‘every avenue’ to maintain their stock of provisions as churches are closed to donations.

There are reports that items have even been taken out of collection boxes at supermarkets in the area, although staff were ‘doing their best to protect them’.

The foodbank is also mindful of Government advice on social distancing while continuing its work.

“We are planning to stay open for as long as possible but I have to go with Government guidelines,” Sarah said.

People are now being handed ‘pre-packed bags’ to ensure ‘as minimal contact as possible’.

If you are able to donate items the foodbank is low on supplies of UHT milk, cooking sauces, tins of tomatoes and vegetables and toilet rolls.

Items can be left at Tesco in Dedworth and Waitrose in Windsor town centre.