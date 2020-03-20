Facebook groups set up to support people through coronavirus crisis

A number of community groups have been set up in the Royal Borough to help support vulnerable residents.

Jayne Peggy Starkie, who runs Pegs Pilates in central Windsor, started a Facebook group called Corona Crisis Items Needed after a friend told her she had run out of nappies for her baby and was unable to find any in town. An appeal on social media brought results.

“She now has loads of nappies,” said Jayne.

The group, which gained 200 members in one day, asks for volunteers to deliver essential items to elderly and vulnerable residents in the town who may not be able to access the products they need.

“Everyone thinks it’s amazing,” said Jayne.

She asks Facebook users for a ‘simple act of kindness’ and to deliver items to people in the town who are self-isolating or unable to get essential items.

Former Windsor resident Jason King, who moved to Maidenhead in January, started the Covid-19 Help and Share Community Group on Sunday.

He said: “I predicted early on the impact this nasty virus would have.

“So I identified very early the need of a specific and dedicated hub that everyone could join and share their needs, if they had anything that could help someone else, and that people could also request things they was short of or needed.”

The group, which Jason runs with two other administrators – Sandy Follett and Nausicaa De Angeli – now has more than 1,000 members.

They are now looking to structure a coordinated group of volunteers who will be available to deliver essential items to elderly, vulnerable and homeless people.

Jason added: “I am blown away from the response we have had in what was initially a small idea.

“I have to say I am absolutely gobsmacked by the generosity and kindness people are showing to each other already and its exactly what the group was designed for.”

