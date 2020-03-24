Young Shakespeare Company performs at Trinity St Stephen's First School

Actors from the Young Shakespeare Company treated children at Trinity St Stephen’s First School to a special production on Friday, March 13.

Pupils in years three and four were joined by children from The Queen Anne School First School to watch William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream brought to life.

The performance took place before the Government ordered all schools to close to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“This is the sort of experience children remember forever,” said Kathryn O’Neal, year four teacher and assistant head teacher at Trinity St Stephen’s.

“It means they will see Shakespeare as something accessible and enjoyable, which is a gift for their learning when they are older,” she added.

The Young Shakespeare Company, which performs at more than 800 primary and secondary schools across the country throughout the year, let children take centre stage in the production.

“The children were very much involved in the acting, from taking on some of the main roles at key points in the play to creating forest scenes full of dramatic weather and strange creatures,” said Kathryn.