Restaurant offers home deliveries during coronavirus

A restaurant in Windsor Great Park has swapped indoor dining for a takeaway service.

“There is a community out there who are loyal customers and they still need our food,” said Nick Hebditch, head chef at Mosimann’s restaurant at the Guards Polo Club.

Since Saturday the restaurant has hand-delivered meals to around 100 families after launching an appeal on social media.

Meals are prepared in the restaurant’s kitchen using fresh ingredients.

Executive head chef Robert Grandison said: “We will continue to supply the local area with freshly cooked ready meals within our kitchen set up.

“We will practise social distance as there are three chefs and we can work on separate dishes at either end of the kitchen and practise the already strict hygiene rules we have.”

All food cooked by the chefs can be reheated and is suitable for home freezing.

Contact the restaurant at guards@mosimann.com or 01784 635 400 for more information.