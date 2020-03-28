The Baby Bank praises residents for support during coronavirus crisis

A charity which provides essential children’s supplies to disadvantaged families says it has received ‘wonderful support’ from the community since the coronavirus outbreak.

The Baby Bank, which was founded in 2015, has praised the ‘amazing’ response it has received to calls for more supplies.

On Monday the Government announced tighter restrictions on the public to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

This included a ban on social gatherings of more than two people and limiting people to one form of daily exercise.

“We’ve had wonderful support from our community, purchasing items for us,” Lauren Hall, trustee and volunteer at the Baby Bank said on Tuesday.

“We’ve been busy today and last week and still working with our referral partners to help those families in very desperate need.”

Due to the Government’s social distancing guidelines, the charity is no longer open for donations but has instead been sent products via its Amazon wishlist.

These are then delivered to social workers, health visitors and family support workers.

Facebook groups which have been set up to support vulnerable people have seen numerous requests for nappies, formula milk and Calpol.

“People who have stock- piled have prevented people who can’t afford to stock- pile from purchasing their normal weekly shop, which has increased the demand from charities like ours,” said Lauren.

She added: “We’re also worried about our stock becoming too low that we can’t support those families in desperate need. Our community have been amazing though and purchased items for us through our Amazon wish list, which has helped considerably.”

The charity is in need of nappies in sizes three and larger, baby wipes, toiletries for babies, children and adults, formula milk and baby food.

While the Baby Bank is not open for donations, Lauren said people were welcome to get in touch if they have items they wished to donate.

Visit www.amazon.co.uk/baby-reg/thebaby-bank-december-2020-windsor/30P7V9RN3SUQ to order from the Baby Bank’s wishlist.