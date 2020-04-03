Windsor Foodshare appeal for essential items

Windsor Foodshare is calling on the public to donate one essential item each shopping trip to help the charity continue its work supporting those in need.

The habit of stockpiling during the COVID-19 crisis has led to the charity struggling to get hold of vital goods including UHT milk, cooking sauces and tinned vegetables.

Sarah Howard, co-ordinator at Windsor Foodshare, said the project has seen a significant downturn in donations at drop-off points at the Tesco Superstore, in Dedworth Road, and Waitrose, in Windsor Yards, in recent weeks.

She said: “We are extremely grateful for the financial donations we’ve received but at the moment we can’t find anywhere to buy what we need.

“At the moment we are struggling to get supplies but if 100 people could put one item in donation boxes that could make a huge difference.

“What we don’t want people doing is making special trips to donate and we certainly don’t want anyone to be putting themselves at risk.”

The charity, based at Dedworth Green Baptist Church, in Smiths Lane, has had to transform the way it operates to comply with social distancing requirements.

Food bank users would normally visit the centre on Thursdays where they can exchange vouchers for emergency food supplies. But now eight volunteer delivery drivers will be helping to ferry food parcels throughout Windsor, Datchet, Eton and Eton Wick.

Maidenhead-based charity People to Places and the charitable arm of Chelsea Football Club are helping with the distribution. Visit www.windsorfoodshare.org.uk for further information.