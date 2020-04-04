Windsor Great Park provides meals for the elderly and vulnerable

Freshly prepared meals were delivered to 900 elderly and vulnerable people in Windsor Great Park on Thursday.

Cumberland Lodge in the Great Park teamed up with the Crown Estate the serve the community as the country remains in lockdown.

The educational charity wanted to know how it could continue to support people after it was forced to close its doors to conferences and panel debates.

Head chef Robert Szewczyk, deputy ranger of the Great Park Paul Sedgwick and Chaplain to Windsor Great Park Reverend Canon Martin Poll decided to use the Cumberland Lodge kitchens to feed vulnerable people in the area.

“It’s all organised with social distancing at the forefront of the operation, for the protection of everyone involved,” said chief operating officer Dr Daren Bowyer.

Food is sourced from the Crown Estate and Cumberland Lodge’s regular suppliers and prepared by Robert and sous-chef Ross Brooks.

Residents were overjoyed with the meals they received and more are ready to be delivered today (Thursday) and every week for as long as Cumberland Lodge is able to continue the service.

Speaking about how everyone can help their community during the pandemic, Dr Bowyer said: “Think about the resources you have – especially those that may be under-utilised at present – and then try to match them to local needs.”