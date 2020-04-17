Driven Forwards Community Hub opens to keyworkers

Windsor charity Driven Forward has opened up its ‘Community Wellbeing Hub’ to keyworkers, offering them drinks and light meals.

The Community Hub in Alexandra Gardens Car Park was meant to launch on April 6 to help homeless, elderly and vulnerable people.

Due to COVID-19, founder Tiia Stephens began offering support to keyworkers as well.

The hub is a 30ft trailer incorporating a kitchen and food serving flap. Working on site only with her daughter, whom Tiia lives with, the two are able to maintain social distancing while helping others.

“So many people want to volunteer, but for everyone’s safety, for now it has to be just us,” said Tiia.

Six other volunteers prepare meals off-site, ready to heat food-on-the-go for those in need. As it stands, 11 homeless people staying in a B&B nearby are stopping by for daily meals.

Once the pandemic has passed, the trailer, which Tiia bought from the Royal Borough, will remain open as the community hub it was intended to be, offering cookery lessons, online learning access to laptops and mental health and well-being sessions.

Driven Forward was set up by Tiia in 2018 to provide opportunities to vulnerable adults in the Royal Borough, including transport, days trips, social activities and arts and crafts .

Tiia recently left her job as a community warden in order to run Driven Forward full time and is self-financing it.

“I thought there’s no point me being at home, only coming down here for two days a week,” said Tiia.

“Then I thought about keyworkers – where are they going to be able to get a drink and have a break?”

A crowdfunding page has been set up by Driven Forward trustee Samantha Taylor and is aiming to generate £500. The page can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/y7sm9wvs