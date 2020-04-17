Phone box transformed into Foodshare drop-off

An old BT phone box has been converted into a drop-off point for food donations during the coroanvirus outbreak.

Tiia Stephens, founder of charity Driven Foward, decked out the box on Clarence Crescent with leaflets on Wednesday (April 15), and prepared it for donations.

Donors can drop off food through a removed panel in the booth, to be picked up by volunteers and delivered to Windsor Foodshare on Thursdays.

The food donation booth, which is located on the junction with Clarence Road, will supply Windsor Foodshare with non-perishable food items.

Driven Forward and Windsor Foodshare are particularly interested in donations of tinned meat and tinned vegetables, tea, coffee, sugar, condiments and cordials.

This is the second phone booth that Tiia has bought from BT (for £1). The first was set up last summer on St Albans Street as a mini studio containing props for posed photographs, with donations for using the booth going towards helping the homeless.

“You could say I’m quite creative at thinking outside the phone box,” said Tiia.

She realised that she could make good use of the phone booths, as ‘iconic’ listed structures. It is hoped the photo booth can be reopened this coming summer.