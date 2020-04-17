Feel-good news in Slough and Windsor: Keyworkers' children build giant rainbow

Every week, we are publishing a ‘positive news’ section, complete with feel good stories of communities pulling together in these times of trouble. If you have a good news story you’d like to share, email news@baylismedia.co.uk

WINDSOR: Children of key workers at Dedworth Green First School created a girant rainbow, which was then installed over the sign for Smiths Lane, Windsor.

“The children who have been at school during the pandemic painted the rainbow to show our support to key workers in our community,” said Louise Brown, headteacher.

“It's an incredibly tough time for us all, but we wanted to say thank you to all of the NHS workers and key workers in our community for all their hard work and support.

“The children were really proud of the finished work.”

WINDSOR AND MAIDENHEAD: PCSO David Bullock with Thames Valley Police made a video last week reading a short story entitled ‘PC Ben’, written by himself.

Normally, the team at Windsor and Maidenhead would be visiting schools to speak to the children about community policing and to answer their questions.

Due to COVID-19, this is no longer an option, but the team shared PCSO Bullock reading the story on its social media page, also starring a bear in uniform in the background.

The one-minute rhyming story is about PC Ben making his rounds, helping the homeless, lost persons, stopping traffic for pedestrians, finding lost objects, talking petty thieves into changing their ways and talking to key figures in the community, no matter the weather.

The video, including illustrations, can be found at: https://tinyurl.com/ycc432az

LANGLEY: Two members of the ambulance crew at Wexham Park were pleasantly surprised to find a packet of sweets left for them over the Easter weekend, perched on the wind- screen of their ambulance van while parked up in Slough.

On Saturday, South Central Amulance Service (SCAS) posted on its Twitter feed: “The crew from Wexham Park, Simon and Tim, would like to thank the kind member of the public that left a packet of sweets for them in Langley this afternoon.”

SLOUGH: Thames Valley Police Slough has received several donations of goodies from the public in recent weeks, including a bumper crop of Easter eggs, courtesy of ASDA.

Meanwhile, the sister of a policewoman baked cakes for everyone on her sibling's team over the weekend.

“A big shout out to Sarah who has been busy baking and made these lovely cakes for us. Thank you, they were yummy!” tweeted TVP Slough.

The team at Thames Valley Police Slough also praised~ residents for staying away from parks and recreations grounds over the bank holiday weekend.

TVP Slough sent out a picture of an empty Salt Hill Park, Bath Road, on Sunday and wrote on Facebook:

“Salt Hill Park in Slough this morning and this is just what we want to see.”

Later in the day, they added: “Inspector Lawman from Team 5 has been out and about this afternoon checking some of the local parks.

“We know a bank holiday with amazing weather is a rare thing, but thank you so much, Slough, for doing your bit.”

ASCOT: An independent school in Ascot has been donating personal protective equipment to GP surgeries and hospices in Berkshire during the coronavirus crisis.

Heathfield School gave 100 goggles and boxes of gloves to support places which are struggling to obtain PPE.

The school in London Road said they wanted to ‘do their bit’to support health workers.

Marina Gardiner Legge, headmistress of Heathfield School said: “We’re delighted that our pupils and staff have been so proactive in supporting the NHS during a period of national emergency.

“We wanted to do our bit for the cause, and would encourage other schools to do the same if they can.

“We can only beat this is by working together.”

Julie Robinson, chief executive of the Independent Schools Council said: “This is an impressive example of how independent schools are helping do their bit to combat the problems we are currently facing due to the outbreak of Coronavirus.

“It is heart-warming to see that schools have been taking practical steps to help our NHS up and down the country by offering their equipment, facilities and time to the cause.”

SLOUGH: Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Slough have been donating dozens of shopping bags packed with essential food to Slough Outreach.

President Atiq Ahmad Bhatti dropped off the latest donations of non-perishable items including cereal, rice and flour on Saturday.

The goods will now be distributed to vulnerable people across the borough who are in need during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mr Bhatti said: “With what we are all going through with the coronavirus pandemic, the Government lockdown and trying to stay safe, we must never forget the elderly and vulnerable who are open to the elements and truly need 100 percent help and support.”

The group also recently made a donation to Runnymede Council following a request it made for essential items.