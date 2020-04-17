Plans unveiled for gymnasium at Windsor Leisure Centre

A new gymnasium could be built in Windsor after a planning application was submitted to the borough.

Links Gymnastics Club, which runs gymnastics classes in Windsor, Old Windsor and Sunninghill, has applied to construct a new building next to Windsor Leisure Centre, in Stovell Road.

According to the application, Links Gymnastics Club is seeking to build the gymnasium to expand its capacity and reduce its waiting list - which is more than two years, with demand for an additional 600 students.

The application seeks to build a facility that could accommodate between 1,200 and 1,400 students. Across its three existing venues - St Peter’s School in Old Windsor, Windsor Leisure Centre and The Marist School in Sunninghill - the club supports 700 gymnasts.

The proposed development would be located to the west of the main leisure centre, and accessible via the main building through a short covered walkway.

If the application is approved by the council, the completed gymnasium would be 15 metres wide, 30 metres in length and 12 metres tall at its highest point.

The planning application states: “Links Gymnastics Clubs’ customer base has grown considerably in recent years and requires additional space to grow on account of its increasing waiting list.

"All gymnastics clubs in the area have substantial waiting lists.

“This is expected to increase further in line with the 2020 Olympics (now rescheduled for 2021).

“The proposed facility would assist in reducing waiting lists, increase participation in sports within Old Windsor, central Windsor and Ascot and encourage longer-term investment in gymnastics facilities.”

To view the application in full visit http://publicaccess.rbwm.gov.uk/online-applications/ and use reference 20/00458