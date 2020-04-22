Tributes following death of former Windsor Girls' School headteacher

Tributes have been paid to a former headteacher of Windsor Girls’ School following her death aged 52.

Gill Labrum passed away last week. She is believed to have been admitted to hospital with symptoms of COVID-19, the Windsor Learning Partnership said.

With 29 years experience in education, Gill was described as possessing a ‘strong moral purpose’ and ‘placing young learners at the heart of every decision she made.’

A statement from the Windsor Learning Partnership, which oversees the running of multiple schools in the town, said: “Gill Labrum was a brilliant school leader who brought tremendous direction, energy, and vision to her work.

“She made an indelible mark on the Windsor school system as CEO of the Windsor Learning Partnership.

“She has been a huge support to so many people and has helped students, teachers and staff develop and thrive even through some exceedingly difficult years.

“She has provided outstanding leadership of the Trust and created a powerful vision for children’s education in Windsor at all levels.”

Gill was appointed as headteacher at Windsor Girls’ School in 2007 and helped pupils and staff secure an ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating in 2013.

She championed the education of girls in a single-sex environment and went on to be designated as a National Leader of Education in recognition of her work at the Imperial Road school.

In 2015 she established the Windsor Learning Partnership which now has five member schools including The Windsor Boys’ School.

The WLP added: “We can never replace Gill’s brilliance or leadership, but we will honour her by continuing her vision for education in the region.

“Her achievements and values are highly regarded in the educational world and everyone who knew her and worked with her will miss her energy, her optimism, and her care for others.

“She will always be remembered with affection, held in deep admiration, and sorely missed by all of us.

“We wish to pass on our sincerest condolences to her family.”