Windsor woman hosts global virtual festival for birthday

While birthdays are being celebrated under lockdown, one woman from Windsor chose to mark her 24th via a virtual festival.

Phoebe Hopwood, from Clewer Hill Road, invited performers and friends from across the globe together on Tuesday for her event self-titled ‘Phest’.

She chose to hold it on Instagram Live where hundreds of people tuned in to watch DJ sets, poetry, theatre and dance performances.

Phoebe would host the live video and invite performers to join her with their guitars, pianos and 90s-themed workout outfits for a ‘Mr Motivator’ style dance.

In total, 18 acts performed and the festival reached as far wide as the Netherlands and Canada.

“It was just a bedroom birthday really,” Phoebe, who works in digital marketing and PR, said.

“All of my friends are performers and haven’t got any work at the moment so I wanted to create a platform for them during lockdown.

“I decorated my room with lots of bunting and lights. I have had a lot of people telling me how great it was.”

Phoebe is thinking of organising another virtual ‘phefestival’ on her Instagram which can be accessed @phoebehopwood