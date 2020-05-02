Farmer criticises people breaking lockdown rules on his land

A farmer has hit out at people who violate lockdown rules after groups gathered for barbecues on his land.

Colin Rayner, one of the farming directors of Rayner family farms, which owns almost 2,000 acres of farmland in Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough, said a small group of people ‘make our lives intolerable’ by breaking social distancing rules.

“I don’t think they understand how dangerous COVID-19 is,” he said.

“It’s getting worse by the day.”

Over the weekend a gathering of 10 teenagers was broken up after they were discovered having a barbecue at one of the fishing lakes on Rayner farmland, which have now been closed to members.

Colin added that people have been illegally fishing without a membership fee and leaving rubbish behind.

“Ask them to leave and they want to fight you,” he added.

Stile gates in Stubbings Farm in Burchetts Green Road, Burchetts Green have been vandalised and cyclists have been using the public footpaths which are only permitted for use by walkers, Colin added.

“We welcome people to use our footpaths but what they are doing put staff and the NHS at risk,” he said.

“Footpaths are for footpath users only.”

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, farmers at Stubbings Farm and Berkyn Manor Farm, in Stanwell Road, Horton, have had to maintain a two-metre distance when working and only one person is allowed to travel by tractor.

Colin urged walkers to wear gloves when using the stiles and pick up litter.

However, he added that most Burchetts Green residents have respected social distancing guidelines.

“People at Burchetts Green really look after our footpaths,” he said.

“I would like to thank residents of Burchetts Green for taking care of our footpaths and picking up their litter.”