Dedworth war veteran given commemorative poppy

A war veteran from Dedworth has been chosen as one of five to receive a commemorative silver poppy for his services.

With today (Friday) marking Victory in Europe Day, Mohammed Hussain, 95, has been honoured by the Royal British Legion for his service in the Second World War.

He was selected for the British-Indian 8th Division army in December 1941 and two years later, joined the 6th Lancers in Italy as the machine gunner on an armoured car. He also took part in the battle of Monte Cassino in 1944.

Sgt Hussain joined the Pakistan army from 1947 until 1958, when a broken neck injury forced him out of service.

He retired from the army in 1960 and migrated to the UK working near Birmingham as the security officer for a large engineering company.

Sgt Hussain is now chairman of the Undivided Indian Army Ex-Servicemen’s Association, and lives with his grandson, Ejaz, in Dedworth.

“He has got a fabulous history,” Ejaz said.

“The values that his generation have are very much needed today: patience, integrity and doing the right thing for your country.

“When we went into lockdown, he said: ‘this is so easy, you have no idea how easy this is’.

“He said you learn, you talk, you read, you can do so many things.”