Age Concern Windsor launches new services to support people during the pandemic

A charity which provides support to the elderly community has launched a meals on wheels and telephone befriending service during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Age Concern Windsor, based at the Spencer Denny Centre in Park Corner, is an independent charity which works with older people in the town.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the charity was forced to close its day centre which is usually open from 9:30am to 2:30pm on Tuesday to Friday.

It has since found new ways to continue its support of the community as the country remains in lockdown.

“There are plenty of people in the area who may now be feeling the lockdown and could do with some help either from a friendly call or a hot meal coming to their door as it can make a huge difference to them staying healthy and feeling okay,” said Rachel Harvey, chief officer of Age Concern Windsor.

Meals on wheels will be available for Windsor residents on Tuesday to Friday for £6.50 per meal.

Speaking to the Express on Wednesday, Rachel said: “We will run a set menu as it makes it easier in the kitchen.”

The service does not offer halal or vegan meals but will have vegetarian options.

Rachel recalled one customer whose wife suffers from dementia and has benefited from the meals on wheels service.

“They have food turn up to put on the table and eat rather than worrying about cooking.”

The telephone befriending service will help alleviate loneliness in people who may be in lockdown alone.

It provides an opportunity ‘just to relax and make a friend.’

Residents are encouraged to call Age Concern Windsor ‘to have a chat about what you are looking for’ and allow the charity to decide how many volunteers can join the call.

All calls last up to 30 minutes.

Anyone interested in either service should call the charity on 01753 860685 on Tuesday to Friday between 9am to 3pm or anytime on 07749 895736.